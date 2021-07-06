Investigators seek more information about shooting that killed KSU football player

PENSACOLA, Fla. --According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, this black 2014 Ford Fusion was used in the homicide of Ladarius Clardy that took place on July 1st at the intersection of West Fairfield Drive and Hollywood Avenue.

ECSO Investigators are asking for information on who was inside this vehicle on July 1st. The car has been located and seized, but investigators want to know more about its whereabouts before and during the homicide.

Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers along with the assistance of the Florida Sheriffs Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program has enhanced the reward for information leading to the identity of the perpetrator(s) responsible for the homicide of Ladarius Clardy up to $10,000.

Last week, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Pensacola responded to a person shot call at the intersection of Fairfield and Hollywood. When deputies arrived to the scene, they discovered a a vehicle in a wooded area nearby.

During the investigation, deputies found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.

The KSU football player, Ladarius Clardy, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second victim who has not yet been identified was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.