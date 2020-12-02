PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WALA) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office will release new details on Friday in the Baby Jane Doe case.
In December 1982, the toddler was found dead under Interstate 10 on the banks of the Escatawpa River.
According to investigators, drivers reported seeing a woman walking on the side of I-10 and carrying a baby two nights before the unidentified child's body was found.
"They were walking on the side of the road and several people offered her a ride she refused and we’re assuming that’s the mother of the baby that was found because no one has ever found out who that was and nobody has reported a child missing or the woman,” Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Captain Chris Stratton said in a 2017 WXXV interview with Shelby Myers.
Authorities said Baby Jane was approximately 18-months old when she died. The child was buried in Pascagoula after investigators could not identify the girl.
Her body was exhumed in 2008 to extract DNA for the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children databases, but no matches were made.
Investigators said no new details about the case will be revealed before Friday's news conference, but in October, Baby Jane's profile was removed from National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
