MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A blazing fast high speed chase that started on McDonald Rd in Mobile County came to a fiery end in Downtown Mobile late Monday night.
Speeds during the pursuit reached close to 100 MPH as the suspect, 21-year-old Lathan Nikeon Hawkins led Alabama State troopers and Mobile County sheriff’s deputies down I-10.
Troopers tried to slow Hawkins down by placing themselves in front of and behind his vehicle.
Hawkins finally stopped on the Canal Street exit, which made for a very short trip to Metro Jail.
Immediately after his capture, one of the troopers’ 2019 Dodge Charger went up in flames FOX10 News was the only one on scene as officers tried putting it out using fire extinguishers.
The burning vehicle was consumed by the fireball as troopers, Mobile County sheriff’s deputies and Mobile police stood by.
Mobile Fire-Rescue rushed to the scene and put the fire out in seconds.
The suspect was sitting in the back of a patrol car the entire time.
Hawkins was released on bail Tuesday afternoon.
He’s charged with attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.
ALEA has not said what exactly led up to the chase.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Thankfully the trooper was not hurt.
