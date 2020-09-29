iPads help Gulf Shores Middle and Elementary School students with virtual learning

Its no news times are changing.
Gulf Shores City Schools is making sure its keeping up.
“I remember when I first started in education, saying technology is going to be the future, now its just every day life. These kids are used to having a device in their hand when they’re at home, so now when they’re in school they have a device in their hand,” said Gulf Shores Middle School Principal, Kyle McCartney.
Gulf Shores Middle and Elementary School students all got their very own iPad Tuesday morning.
This comes less than a year after high schoolers were given MacBook’s to do their schoolwork.
The iPads were ordered long before COVID changed the way our kids go to school, but now, they’re able to make school a lot easier for the roughly 20 percent of students in Gulf Shores’ Virtual School this year.
“If a student emails me and they’re having a problem, I can immediately just call their iPad and just talk to them and walk them through what they’re having trouble with, because one of the downsides of virtual education is you’re waiting on someone to answer your question,” said GSMS Instructional Coach Brittney Seagle.
Teachers say the iPads are also opening up a whole new kind of coursework for students inside brick and mortar classrooms.
“iPads we can delve into swift for coding, get into different apps and build apps. There’s a lot more robust technology and educational things that we can do with iPads,” said Seagle.
Also, as unpredictable as 2020 has been, the school system says iPads will make emergency school closures, for the pandemic as well as for instances like Hurricane Sally a little easier to navigate.
“It would have been nice to have the iPads and not have to worry about using the chrome books and always having to have internet access,” said Joey Drews, GSCS Technology Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.