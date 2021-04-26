The IRS is holding back millions of tax returns for manual processing, and that could cause your refund to be delayed by weeks.
An IRS internal watchdog says as many as 29 million returns are being held back due to changes from the coronavirus pandemic. Officials say 8 million returns have to be reviewed for receiving stimulus checks.
About 5 million have to be checked for processing or fraud identification.
The filing deadline this year is May 17.
