MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --The Internal Revenue Service on Tuesday announced the Taxpayer Assistance Center, at 1110 Montlimar Drrive in Mobile, is currently closed due to electrical failure in the building. The agency says it is currently conducting damage assessments and taking corrective actions to remedy the situation.
Taxpayers who have an upcoming appointment in this office should call the special toll-free number, 1-844-545-5640, to reschedule their appointment or see if they can get an appointment at the nearest IRS TAC in Pensacola, Florida, Gulfport, MS, or Hattiesburg, MS.
“We strongly encourage taxpayers seeking assistance to visit our website at IRS.gov,” said IRS Spokesperson Alejandra Castro. Taxpayers can often get the tax information they need or resolve a tax problem without having to call or visit an IRS office. Go to www.irs.gov for more information.
In addition, employees waiting for information on their Post of Duty should continue checking the employee page on IRS.gov for the latest information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.