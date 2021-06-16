The U.S. Treasury Department has said some 39 million families are set to receive monthly child payments beginning on July 15, with five additional payouts scheduled for this calendar year.

These advanced child tax credit payments are worth up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for each child age 6 through 17.

The Internal Revenue Service says that if you filed a tax return in 2019 or 2020, you don’t need to take any further action to receive the payments.

But families who don’t normally file tax returns who are eligible for the new advance child tax credit payments can use a new online tool from the IRS to ensure they get their payments in the months to come.

The new non-filer sign-up tool is an updated version of the tool the IRS created to help people who don’t normally file income tax returns register for their stimulus checks. Now, the online portal will also help low-income families register for the monthly advance child tax credit, or CTC, payments.

The payments are part of the federal $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which expanded the child tax credit for one year and made it possible to pre-pay the benefits on a monthly basis.

The child tax credit in prior years was capped at $2,000 and only paid out to families with income tax obligations after they filed with the IRS. But for this year, couples earning $150,000 or less can receive the full payments on the 15th of each month, in most cases by direct deposit.

The benefits total $3,600 annually for children under 6 and $3,000 for those who are older.