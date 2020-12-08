BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - Bayou La Batre Police Captain Michael Goodin confirmed that an Irvington man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in a hotel room.
According to Goodin, the victim called 911 after her and her boyfriend were arguing over money at the Bayou Inn and Suites where they live.
Police say 47-year-old Eric Wells allegedly pistol whipped the victim and choked her with the motel phone cord. They say he also ran bath water and tried to drown her in it.
They say she was able to somehow get him off of her and call for help.
Goodin says the scene matched what the victim told police.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
