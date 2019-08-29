MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 20-year-old Irvington man is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday morning on a murder charge, according to jail records.
The jail log shows Khristian Rayshard Gibbs was booked Wednesday night. The arresting agency was the Mobile County Sheriff's Department.
FOX10 News is reaching out to authorities for more information on the murder case.
