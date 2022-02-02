An Irvington man ended up behind bars after investigators connected him to a carjacking.
Deputies said Gavin Sprinkle was riding with a woman when he threatened her with a sharp object, punched her in the face, and made her get out.
He was latest arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
