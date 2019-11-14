OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WALA) -- A woman from Irvington was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon in Ocean Springs.
Investigators said 24-year-old Crystal Craig was in a vehicle that left Hanshaw Road near Ocean Springs Middle School and struck several trees. According to police, Craig was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another person who was in the vehicle, 26-year-old Michael Sholar of Ocean Springs, was taken to University Hospital in Mobile for treatment.
Investigators have not said what caused the crash.
