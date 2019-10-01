Officials with the Mobile Mayor's Office say they hope to hear from a developer within weeks on a proposal to redevelop the Mobile Civic Center property, keeping the Arena.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson met with David Cordish and other officials from the Cordish Companies last week to talk about the revised plans.
The new plan keeps the Civic Center Arena, tears down Expo Hall, but would allow room for plans by Cordish for a live entertainment area.
The mayor's communication director, George Talbot, says David Cordish met with groups in Mobile while he was here and was told of the importance of Mardi Gras activities.
Talbot said, "He's going to take that information, look at it, go back to the drawing board and kind of see how they can work with that site. It may be that there's some additional property in and around the Civic Center property that can allow them to get a little bigger footprint. What's encouraging about that is you hear they're thinking big."
Talbot says Cordish wanted to go back with his team and sift through the new information, and they expect him back to conduct more meetings with people in Mobile.
