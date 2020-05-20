Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says he has some reasons for optimism based on the latest COVID-19 numbers.
Stimpson is part of the Mobile COVID-19 Unified Command, that group held a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
FOX10 News asked the mayor if he had any idea whether Governor Kay Ivey might further relax her "Safer at Home" order.
It's set to expire Friday.
He said he doesn't know all the issues she may be address, but he did say the last few days have brought reasons for hope.
Stimpson said, "I think that the last five or six days what we've seen with the results, increasing the amount of tests but not with a whole lot of increase in the number of cases. If that continues on, that could show that we are definitely headed in the right direction, and I think that we'll, somewhat, at that time, maybe breathe a sigh of relief, but we won't know that for a couple of weeks."
The mayor also said that while a number of nursing home facilities in Mobile have been hit especially hard by the virus, some have had almost no cases.
