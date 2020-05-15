FOX10 News has learned of new positive tests at a Mobile long term care facility.
This while we have learned of new developments on the public's right to know about COVID cases in those facilities.
FOX10 News has been pushing for transparency so the public can know the names of all facilities in our area where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.
Friday, Twin Oaks Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center said it was notified on May 4th that an employee tested positive for the virus.
The center says it then tested all residents and employees, and found two residents and an additional employee were COVID-19 positive.
It says all are asymptomatic and quarantined.
Last month, FOX10 News filed an open records request to get information identifying all nursing homes in our area infected with coronavirus.
However, it was rejected with an attorney for the Alabama Department of Public Health citing a state law and two department rules as justification.
But, earlier this month, President Trump’s administration ordered nursing homes to report their cases directly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And the CDC is giving that information to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
This week, the Mobile County Health Department said, according to state health officials, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare, or CMS, would soon be releasing the names of the facilities and statistics.
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said, "CMS is making a change in that, and they are going to require reporting starting very soon, maybe even already, I'm not sure, but, and we have heard or been told that CMS may provide information to the public that has not previously been available about the number of cases, COVID cases and COVID deaths in nursing homes."
FOX10 News contacted the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services and an official did provide a link where you can search providers based on citation history.
It's called the Quality, Certification and Oversight Reports website.
Here is a link: https://qcor.cms.gov/index_new.jsp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.