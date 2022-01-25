"It freaked me out!" Man recounts finding Grand Bay Jane Doe in creek in 1976
Mobile County detectives hope new sketch can help identify murder victim
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are hoping a new sketch will generate a new lead to a Jane Doe case from the 70′s.
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was found in a creek in Grand Bay in 1976. She was mutilated.
Detectives think they know who killed her, but they still don’t know who she was.
FOX10 News tracked down a man who was just 14 years old in 1976. He said he and a group of fishing buddies discovered the Jane Doe.
The man said, “The guys came by the house and they wanted to go fishing and we always went down to that little creek down Potter Tract Rd. We thought someone had thrown garbage over the bridge, but then one of the guys said, well, there’s legs sticking out of that thing. So we thought, okay, somebody has thrown a mannequin into the creek. Then the other guy, got a stick, a long limb and pulled it over to the bank and that’s when we see that it was a real person.”
The man didn’t want to be identified but said May 18th, 1976 was a surreal day.
“We did not tear the bag open. We did not touch it. We just basically got the heck out of there went and told our parents,” he said.
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said the boys had found a 50 or 60-year-old woman.
Parts of her body were wrapped in trash bags. Her hands were cut off. No prints meant no identity.
Investigators said Jane Doe had been shot in the back of the head, mutilated, and then dumped in the creek.
“Even though I was 14 years old, for a few nights, I still couldn’t sleep in my own room. It freaked me out that I had to sleep on the floor in my parents’ room,” the man said.
A new forensic reconstruction of the woman was just released. It showed what Jane Doe might have looked like.
Investigators said she was likely from Jackson County, Mississippi and they believed Henderson James “Jim” Williams killed her.
Investigators said years later, he killed his own mother in a similar way. They said Williams beat his mom to death, cut off her hands and dumped her in the same area as Jane Doe. The motive, investigators said, was his mom wouldn’t give him her social security checks.
Williams died in prison in 2010 and with him, Jane Doe’s identity.
“To not be able to properly put someone to rest, that is a very sad thing to me,” the man said.
If you think you know who Jane Doe is, give the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office a call.
