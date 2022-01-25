The man said, “The guys came by the house and they wanted to go fishing and we always went down to that little creek down Potter Tract Rd. We thought someone had thrown garbage over the bridge, but then one of the guys said, well, there’s legs sticking out of that thing. So we thought, okay, somebody has thrown a mannequin into the creek. Then the other guy, got a stick, a long limb and pulled it over to the bank and that’s when we see that it was a real person.”