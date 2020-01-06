Visitors in town for the Lending Tree Bowl are painting Mobile red.
That's the color of both the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Miami of Ohio playing Monday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Plenty of visitors strolled along Dauphin Street and other parts of downtown, and we asked them about their impressions of Mobile.
Dan Salopek from Kent, Ohio said, "Went to the USS Alabama, taking in some of the restaurants. They've been great."
Hans Malebranche from Lafayette, Louisiana, said, "Well, we just came in late last night. We had dinner at Wintzell's Oyster House, I think. Food was fantastic, the environment was great."
A couple described Mobile as "Beautiful. Food is great. It's a beautiful town."
