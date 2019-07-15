Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the beginning of the end of the road work on Florida street.
After a walk down the street, Stimpson told reporters Monday morning that the street should at least be paved within the next 3 weeks.
"It's a big day. Knowing that the end is in sight," said Stimpson. "It will get better. Real soon."
The stretch Stimpson is referring to is between Old Shell and Dauphin St. Business owners said the work has been going on there since October of 2018. He hopes business owners will find some comfort in knowing, the street repair is almost complete.
This definitely put a bit of a smile on some faces as the construction has been a big annoyance for businesses on the street, since it's become "the road less traveled."
Bay Barbecue opened just before the construction opened just before the construction began.
"It's been up and down. First started, started off with a big bang and then the road construction came about 3 or 4 months after we opened up and it just started dwindling down after that," said the owner Arthur Green. "Now we're just making enough food to last. Relaly not making a profit right now. Just enough food to stay in bsuniess, pay some employees."
While most of the business owners understand the need for the repairs, their frustration is with how long the construction has taken. Stimpson admitted the progress has taken a bit too long. It's something he said the city will be looking to improve in the future.
"Lets look at what we did here. Let's look at best practices and what is it that we can do that when we do these other streets going forward, that we would have a better outcome," Stimpson explained.
Stimpson added the drainage project will probably be completely done in November. He said it will be "state of the art."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.