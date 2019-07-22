DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- It's a wrap for the 86th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
The cannon sounded Sunday evening to end the three-day event, along with the annual dunking of the president.
More than 3,000 anglers and nearly 75,000 spectators took over Dauphin Island in what organizers say was the biggest turnout ever.
Impressive catches were pulled in all day.
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the really big fish:
In the yellowfin tuna category, Charles Spencer is on top with a 162 pounder. David Forwood is second with a 160 pounder, and Joe Bagley reeled in a 142 pounder.
For the full list of this year's winners, you can visit the official Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo website.
The cash prizes will be handed out Monday night at the ADSFR awards ceremony.
