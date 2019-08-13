MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- All along the Gulf Coast, it's hot out there no matter where you go.
But it was particularly hot at Brookley Field late this morning, the National Weather Service alerted us with an 11 a.m. tweet.
It read, "After a brief period where Pensacola took the lead with a heat index of 115, Brookley Field re-gained the lead at 117 (temp 95 and dewpoint of 81)."
So yes, it's hot. But it's bit hotter at Brookley.
- MORE WEATHER: Excessive heat warning today, will feel like 115
