Disturbing news from a youth facility in Baldwin County.
A fight, then gunfire, at a youth center on Young Street in Fairhope sends a 16 year old to the hospital early Sunday morning.
18 year old Alan York of Prichard and 19 year old Travon Jackson of Mobile were arrested in the case.
The sign outside the facility says Rotary Youth Club.
Fairhope Police identified the facility as the Boys and Girls Club, but officials with the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama say the center hasn't been affiliated with their organization for about ten years.
We were told summer recreational activities were going on here Monday.
While that was happening inside, outside we saw what appeared to be authorities checking out the front wall and a trailer on the property.
Fairhope Police say they received a report of shots being fired Sunday morning at 12 am.
Police say they found a large group of people gathered for a planned event and witnesses told them a number of people got into a fight and, then, several gun shots were heard.
They didn't say what the planned event was.
While on the scene, police say they learned a 16 year old boy had just arrived at Thomas Hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police say they learned he had been shot during the fight at the facility.
We talked to Lucindy Bracy as she was leaving the facility.
She said, "It's so sad: our young people. It's so sad."
Ryan White said, "It's concerning, you know. Actually, it was surprising to see something like that happen here, but, hopefully, they get it all sorted out."
Daniel Miller said, "I don't know, kids have got to stop doing that. It's sad. You get a building they're supposed to be in, and you have fun, and you going to start shooting out here."
Police arrested Alan York and Travon Jackson.
Police say Jackson admitted firing the weapon into the air while at the scene.
They also say the 16 year old was treated and released from the hospital.
When told they did arrest two people, White said, "Well, that's good, but, hopefully, you know, they try to do something to prevent that type of stuff from happening again."
However, the people we talked didn't have concerns about safety at the center.
When asked if the facility is a pretty safe place otherwise, White said, "Otherwise, it's pretty safe. My kids go here, so, you know, its pretty safe. First I'm hearing about something like this."
Police say York was charged with first degree assault, reckless endangerment, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Jackson was charged with reckless endangerment.
We asked to talk to the director of the facility but haven't heard back yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.