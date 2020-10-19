MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- It’s cool to be kind! That’s the theme for Bullying Prevention Week this year.
“Bullying has been around forever and it’s in the same form. It’s just being mean, being verbally abusive and then it can escalate into being physically abusive to somebody else,” said Mobile County District Attorney, Ashley Rich.
The campaign by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, takes on a little spin this time around.
Because of COVID-19 it’s all virtual, tackling bullying prevention using social media as a tool and fun content to grab kids attention.
Parents and students are encouraged to follow along online.
Since so many kids are still learning remotely, District Attorney Ashley Rich says this is a critical time to raise awareness about all forms of bullying, but especially online.
“We have seen and we will continue to see an uptick on the amount of cyber bullying or social bullying,” she said.
Social media, sometimes used as a weapon, now transformed into a tool as the DA’s office partners with the Mobile Coalition Against Bullying to create the virtual content, like a music video written and performed by Kaila Williams, the DA’s office Youth & Family Services Director, rapping about bullying prevention to the beat of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."
“It is a really hip, really new, modern way to appeal to kids of all ages,” said Rich.
Bullying prevention week will focus on physical, verbal, social and cyber bullying encouraging students of all ages to listen up and speak out.
More bullying prevention content will be posted on all of the DA office’s social media accounts.
If you’d like to get involved, follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
