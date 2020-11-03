It's Election Day all across the country.
In the FOX10 News viewing area, polls will be open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The first votes on Election Day 2020 have been cast and counted in New Hampshire. So far, the results are mixed.
The polls opened at midnight in Dixville Notch and Millsfield, 12 miles to the south, in that state.
Former Vice President Joe Biden swept Dixville Notch near the Canadian border, winning the tiny town's five votes. In Millsfield, President Donald Trump came out on top. Sixteen votes there went to him, while Biden got five.
A third town, Hart's Location, suspended midnight voting this time because of coronavirus concerns.
Ahead of those first votes in New Hampshire, the presidential candidates made the final push for votes in key battleground states.
Both Republican Trump and Democrat Biden focused heavily on the state of Pennsylvania in those final campaign hours.
Political analysts say the traditionally blue state that Trump turned red in 2016 could be the make-it-or-break-it state for either campaign.
Each candidate made his closing arguments.
Biden on Monday: "And, last night, Trump said he was gonna fire Dr. Fauci. Isn't that wonderful? I've got a better idea. Elect me, and I'm going to hire Dr. Fauci, and we're going to fire Donald Trump."
Trump on Monday: "With your vote we will continue to cut your taxes, cut regulations, support our police, support our great military."
According to data, nearly 100 million Americans have already voted thanks to early voting prior to Election Day.
There are reports the president is considering declaring victory on Tuesday night if it shows he has an early lead despite the fact that many states will not know their final results for at least a day or more because of the increase in mail-in ballots.
As for election night plans, Biden's campaign says he plans to speak at some point from his home state of Delaware. Meanwhile, Trump's campaign is planning to host a party at the White House.
Besides the race for president there are a number of other high-profile races across the united states. One of them is Alabama's U.S. Senate race.
Republican and former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville is looking to win the seat from incumbent Sen. Doug Jones.
Jones is considered one of the most vulnerable Democratic senators running for re-election. According to recent polls, Jones is trailing Tuberville, a political newcomer.
With a comfortable lead, Tuberville refused to debate Jones, and he has rarely talked to the press.
Jones, who visited Mobile on Monday during one of his many campaign stops across the state, says that's playing into his hands.
“I think Tommy Tuberville is sealing that deal for me, by not talking to you guys,” Jones said. “He’s not talking to the people of Alabama. He’s running a horrible campaign that’s nothing but lies. And he’s not talking about anything he will do for the people of Alabama. He’s got no record to stand on. He’s just been a quitter.”
Tuberville later told FOX10 news in a statement: “Ever since becoming a placeholder senator, Doug Jones has opposed everything that most Alabamians support and supported everything that most Alabamians oppose. It’s time we had a U.S. senator who represented our conservative Alabama values, not the liberal Hollywood and New York values of Doug Jones’s high-dollar, out-of-state campaign donors."
There's also the race for Alabama's first congressional district, where Democrat James Averhart is up against Republican Jerry Carl.
The winner replaces outgoing Congressman Bradley Byrne.
About 25,000 absentee ballots were cast in Mobile County, joining more than 300,000 statewide.
In Mobile County, the number of absentee ballots returned is more than double the old record.
Statewide, Alabama has tripled its record for absentee participation, and that could be a sign of what’s to come today.
Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis said: "Since we’re having a record-breaking absentee election response, we have been planning to have an election breaking day response at the polls."
Nationwide, nearly 100 million people voted early. This year’s turnout could be the highest in a century.
In Mobile County, officials have 325,000 pens and secrecy sleeves ready for voters.
Polls close at 7 p.m., and if you are in line at that time you will get to vote.
There were some concerns about some polling sites not having power due to Hurricane Zeta. FOX10 News talked with probate officials, and they say all polling sites in Mobile County have power and that those in Washington, Clarke and Monroe counties that still don't have power will be run on generators.
