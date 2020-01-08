OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WALA) -- A Jackson County inmate has escaped from Ocean Springs Hospital, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
The sheriff's department says that at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, while he was in custody on four active felony warrants, Marshall Williams escaped from the hospital.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says Williams was able to push the guard down and escape on foot. Williams was last seen running toward U.S. 90 and Ocean Springs Road.
Williams, 29, is 5-foot-9 and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Williams is asked to contact Investigator Shane Bozeman at 228-875-6823 or the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 228-769-3063.
