Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says 47-year old Donald Ratcliff of Ocean Springs was hospitalized at USA Medical Center. Ratcliff passed away around 4:45.
The sheriff says on April 26, corrections officers responded to the fight in one of the dayrooms. Ratcliff was unconscious and medical staff started treatment before he was sent to the hospital.
Manslaughter charges are pending against 27-year old Christopher Gholar. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and sheriff’s investigators are working together on the investigation.
