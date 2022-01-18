OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WALA) -- Deputies in Jackson County arrested a man on Tuesday after they said he killed his father.

According to detectives, Thomas Donald Baxter, 77, was found dead in his house on South 8th Street in the Gulf Park Estates community in east Ocean Springs.

Later in the day, the victim’s son, Robert Dane Baxter, 48, was arrested in Gulfport by sheriff’s investigators with help from the U.S. Marshals. The sheriff says the two men lived together at the home.

Robert Dane Baxter is charged with murder and is held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

An autopsy is pending to determine Thomas Baxter's cause of death.