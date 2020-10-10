JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has asked the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to look into the death of a Vancleave woman who died in the jail Friday.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says 50-year-old Jennifer Carol Foster was arrested Friday by Ocean Springs Police on a misdemeanor charge. She was booked into the adult detention center and placed in a holding cell, the sheriff's department says.
In a news release, Ezell says that about 10:30 p.m. Friday during routine inmate checks, deputies found Foster not breathing. They performed CPR, and an ambulance was called, but medical personnel were unable to revive her, the news release states.
