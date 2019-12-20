Police Chief Jerry Keith Taylor of Jackson, Alabama was arrested on ethics violation and theft of property 1st degree stemming from a grand jury indictment.
According to arrest records, Taylor turned himself in this morning to the Mobile County Sheriffs office and posted bail.
The Mobile County DA’s office will hold a press conference on Monday.
Taylor began his career with the City of Mobile in 1988 were he worked for seven years before transitioning to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
In 2005 he became the Creola Police Chief. He also assumed the duties of directing public safety for the police and fire departments in Mt. Vernon. He held both positions until he was hired in Jackson at the end of 2016
