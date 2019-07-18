University of South Alabama head women's basketball coach Terry Fowler announced Thursday that both Yolisha Jackson and Dan Presel have been promoted to associate head coach.
The duo have been assistants on the Jaguar staff since May 2013 and are entering their seventh season with the program this fall. Over the last two years, their efforts have helped South to a 46-24 overall mark as the Jags have participated in national postseason tournaments each season in addition to advancing to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament title game last March.
Jackson came to USA after three years as an assistant on the staff at Air Force, and has worked primarily with Jag post position players while also serving as the program's recruiting coordinator. Over the last few seasons, her efforts helped Chyna Ellis become the league's all-time leader in blocked shots while earning all-Sun Belt recognition on three occasions — including first-team honors her senior year — in addition to being named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year twice. Under Jackson's direction, rising junior Antoinette Lewis was voted first-team all-league last year and has been selected the Sun Belt Player of the Week four times over the last two seasons as well.
"Yolisha enters her seventh season as my assistant. When I hired her I went outside of my circle, which is something I wouldn't normally do, and she has not made me regret that decision one bit," Fowler said. "She has played a major role on the recruiting trail identifying future Jags and is one of the biggest reasons we have been able to upgrade our talent every year. She is an ambassador for the university not only in Mobile, but throughout the South."
Presel's responsibilities with the program since coming to Mobile with Fowler from North Alabama include working with the team's guards, developing the Jaguars' offensive system and overseeing recruiting efforts within the state. Over the last two years his efforts have helped Savannah Jones both be named the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year — making her just the second Jaguar ever to receive the honor — and second-team all-conference, while Meghan Dunn (2013-14), Breanna Hall ('14-15) and Marquita Daniels ('15-16) have also earned all-league recognition with his assistance. Last season, South ranked second in the SBC in three-point field goals made, three-point field-goal percentage and assists, finishing among the top 50 in the country in the latter category.
"Dan is going into his 18th season as my assistant and I consider him my right hand man. He is vital in the development of our offensive system and of our perimeter players," said Fowler. "He would serve as acting head coach if I wasn't able to be on the sidelines because he is heavily involved in all basketball-related decisions that we make in the program."
In 2017-18, Jackson and Presel helped the Jags to a 21-13 finish after the team advanced to the semifinals of the Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament. Last year, their efforts aided the program in winning a school-record 25 games, earning a berth in the championship contest of the Sun Belt Tournament and picking up a first-round victory in the Women's National Invitation Tournament.
