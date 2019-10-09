JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) -- The Jackson High School principal told FOX10 News the school's football program self-reported a violation to the Alabama High School Athletic Association for having an ineligible player during two of recent games.
As a result, the principal said, Jackson will have to forfeit the wins against Satsuma and Wilcox-Central.
Principal Ken Harbuck issued the following statement on the matter:
We discovered that we had a player on our roster that did not live in our district. This was not an intentional error, but it is a violation of the rules. For the integrity of our program we self-reported this violation to the state high school association. As principal at JHS I take full responsibility. Since this player participated in two games this year they will be forfeited. These games are Satsuma High School and Wilcox central High School.
