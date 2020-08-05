Jags are back: South Alabama holds first fall practice with season opener Sept. 5

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - College football made its return to the University of South Alabama, as the Jaguars practiced for the first time Wednesday.
In the era of COVID-19, the upcoming college football season will be unlike any other. Already, some NCAA conferences have opted for 'in-conference' play only. South Alabama, which plays in the SunBelt Conference, have already had two non-conference games cancelled, with one being against Florida.
At Wednesday's practice, coaches wore masks, some players wore face shields and the equipment was regularly sprayed down with a sanitizer. Head Coach Steve Campbell is also limiting how many players are on the field at one time, staggering practice times.
"Playing this season is going to be about doing the little things right," Coach Campbell said. "Put on your mask, wash your hands and do the little things right."
Right now, the Jaguars open up their season on Sept. 5 against Southern Mississippi.
The all-important first home game at the brand new Hancock Whitney Stadium is scheduled for Sept. 26 against UAB.
To this point, the SunBelt Conference has not announced any scheduling changes, rule changes, or measures for fans to follow. Those are expected at a later date.
