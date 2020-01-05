Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts

 University of Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts has accepted an invitation to play in the 2020 Senior Bowl.

The game will be played on Saturday, January 25, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

