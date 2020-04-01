New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says jazz legend Ellis Marsalis has died.
The mayor wrote, "Ellis Marsalis was an icon — and words aren’t sufficient to describe the art, the joy & the wonder he showed the world. May we wrap his family in our love & our gratitude, & may we honor his memory by coming together in spirit— even as the outbreak keeps us apart, for a time."
Marsalis is the father and musical teacher of his sons, artists Wynton Marsalis, Branford Marsalis, Jason Marsalis and Delfeayo Marsalis.
A family member told WWL news that the 85-year-old was recently tested for COVID-19 after showing symptoms, but the results did not come back before Marsalis passed away Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.