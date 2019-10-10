JCPenney is preparing for crowds of festive shoppers during the upcoming holiday season by hiring 100 seasonal associates throughout the Mobile area for a variety of store positions. Available customer service and support positions include cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultants and more.
JCPenney offers seasonal associates a full associate discount up to 25%, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.
To fill the seasonal positions, each JCPenney location is hosting an annual National Hiring Day event Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 2-8 p.m. During the event, management will be holding in-person interviews and making employment offers to qualified candidates on-the-spot.
All skill levels are welcome and individuals are encouraged to apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store at one of our applicant kiosks prior to attending the event.
JCPenney is offering generous incentive packages for 16 randomly-drawn winners as a way to attract and retain associates. Available awards include trips to San Antonio, San Francisco, Washington D.C. or a “choose your Marriott escape” – all of which include paid lodging, airfare and entertainment.
Other prize packages, each worth $2,500, include a home entertainment bundle, Apple laptop bundle and kitchen appliance makeover. All hourly associates and seasonal associates in stores, supply chain and call centers that remain with the Company through December 2019 are eligible to win.
