JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. --Jackson County Sheriff's Department announces the results of the year long operation between ATF and the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (MET).

The operation began in March 202 and it was created to target armed traffickers and the worst narcotics offenders.

They have now taken 8 defendants off the street, one is deceased, and the search is on for 2 more.

People that are now in custody include John Fisher, Emmanuel Dukes, Henry Adams, Bryson Bailey, Michael Walker, Lenard Thomas, Shawn Ethridge, and Gabriel Lowrey.

The two that are still at large are Johnny Washington and Ladarrius Forrest. According to JCSO, these are dangerous people with numerous weapons and drug charges against them.

JCSO says 22 guns and 650 grams of meth were seized in the operation.