ST. MARTIN Miss, (WALA) The following is a statement released by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office regarding a shooting Friday night.

"A 17-year old Biloxi teen is charged as an adult with two counts of shooting into a dwelling. Sheriff’s investigators arrested Eric Martin Friday night after a fight and reports of someone shooting from a vehicle in the area of Columbus Circle in St. Martin.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says two houses were struck by bullets. Investigators found Martin at a home on Cortez Circle, which is near Columbus Circle. They also recovered a .45 caliber handgun.

Martin is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond. He is awaiting an initial court appearance.

The case is still under investigation"