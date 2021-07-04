ST. MARTIN Miss, (WALA) The following is a statement released by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office regarding a shooting Friday night.
"A 17-year old Biloxi teen is charged as an adult with two counts of shooting into a dwelling. Sheriff’s investigators arrested Eric Martin Friday night after a fight and reports of someone shooting from a vehicle in the area of Columbus Circle in St. Martin.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says two houses were struck by bullets. Investigators found Martin at a home on Cortez Circle, which is near Columbus Circle. They also recovered a .45 caliber handgun.
Martin is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond. He is awaiting an initial court appearance.
The case is still under investigation"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.