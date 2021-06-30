JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. --33 years after an autopsy was performed on a newborn baby girl found in the Pascagoula River, Jackson County Sheriff's Investigators have exhumed her body on Wednesday.

On June 28, 1988, two men fishing in the Pascagoula River in Wade, found the child's body in the water entangled in the fishing line.

Two days later, an autopsy revealed the child was 3 to 5 weeks old and died from drowning.

She became known as Baby Jane Doe II. She is buried in the Jackson County Memorial Park in Pascagoula, next to Baby Jane Doe found in 1982 in the Escatawpa River. That baby was identified late last year.

No suspects or leads were ever identified in the 1988 case. JCSO says by exhuming the child, investigators hope to collect DNA to build a family tree.

Her remains are now at Mississippi Crime Lab where DNA will be collected.

Anyone with information on this case can call the sheriff's department at 228-769-3063, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers. All information will remain confidential.