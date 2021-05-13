VANCLEAVE, Miss. --Jackson County Sheriff's investigators and Mississippi State Auditor's office investigators have recovered equipment stolen from the county road department.
A road department employee, Jonathan Wayne Smith of Vancleave has been charged with felony embezzlement.
JCSO says the equipment was found all around various pawn shops in the county.
Smith was arrested Monday and released Tuesday on $10,000 bond.
The joint investigation is ongoing between the sheriff's office and the state auditor.
JCSO says ore arrests are possible.
