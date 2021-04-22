VANCLEAVE, Miss. --According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, a day long argument between two men in Vancleave on Wednesday, April 21, escalated into a fatal shooting.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says 36 year old Thomas Phillip Pearson is charged with murder.

He is accused of killing Jeffery Summerlin, 33 of Vancleave.

According to JCSO, the two men were at a ranch on Old Ft. Bayou Road. When deputies got there before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, they found Summerlin dead.

The sheriff says alcohol was involved in the shooting, according to witnesses.

Pearson is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond. An initial court hearing is set for tomorrow.