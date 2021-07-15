VANCLEAVE, Miss. --Traffic deputies are investigating a motorcycle accident that killed a man in Vancleave Wednesday night.

According to JCSO, at around 10 p.m., the victim was on a motorcycle travelling westbound on Jim Ramsey Road and apparently hit a dog in the road.

The motorcycle then went down on the shoulder of the eastbound lane. While the man was lying down, a Toyota SUV hit two other dogs and then the man.

The victim died on scene. His name has not been released yet. The accident remains under investigation.