JACKSON COUNTY MS, (WALA) Officials with the Jackson County Mississippi Sheriff's Office has released a statement on its investigation into an inmate who was mistakenly released.
The statement reads as follows:
"The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a convicted felon who was mistakenly released from the Adult Detention Center Friday, December 11.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says a clerical error allowed 21-year old Javon Montreal King of Pascagoula to be released around 6pm, Friday. The sheriff says an investigation is underway to find out how the error occurred.
Moss Point Police arrested King Thursday, December 10, on charges of shooting into a dwelling, two counts of possession of stolen firearms, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898."
