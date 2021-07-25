JACKSON COUNTY Miss, (WALA) The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has released a statement regarding their investigation of a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon.

The statement reads as follows:

"Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for the suspect in a domestic related fatal shooting late Saturday afternoon, July 24.

30-year old Christopher Jerome Brown is wanted for the murder of Nicholas Darnell Pittman. Deputies found 36-year old Pittman deceased at a home on Theriot Avenue near Latimer.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says Pittman went to the home to pick up his son, who lives there with his mother and Brown. The two men argued and Brown allegedly shot Pittman. Brown was gone before deputies got to the house. They searched the area on foot using a K-9. A murder warrant was issued for Brown.

If you have information on Brown’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s department at 228=769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. Other arrests are possible."