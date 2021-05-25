ST. MARTIN, Miss. --Jackson County sheriff's investigators are looking for a man accused of assaulting a St. Martin hotel manager at gunpoint and threatening his employees.

Deputies were called to the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road around 6:30 Monday night, May 24.

JCSO states John McGraw, accused the employees of locking him out of his room when the key wouldn't work.

When deputies got there, McGraw had escaped his room.

JCSO says 58 year old McGraw has previous assault charges in Indiana. Once he is in custody, he will face aggravated assault charges.

If you have any information on this case, please call the sheriff's department at 228-769-3063.