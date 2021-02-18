JACKSON CO., Miss. (WALA) - Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's office are searching for the person they say made a bomb threat Thursday morning at East Central High School. They say the threat was written on the wall of one of the boys' restrooms.
Sheriff Mike Ezell say students were evacuated from the building as two bomb dogs searched through them. Nothing was found. Officials say a few students were questioned but not arrests were made.
If you have information on the threat, please call the sheriff's department at 228-769-3063 or crime stoppers at 877-787-5898.
