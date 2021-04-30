JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. --Two teenagers are charged as adults in Jackson County Detention after being arrested Thursday night.

Sheriff Ezelll says Jaden Hathorn, 17 allegedly set his father's Ocean Springs house on fire last week in an attempt to kill him.

JCSO says Hathorn then planned to steal a car with Emmanuel Matthews so they could kidnap a 17 year old girl, believed to be a friend of Hathorn.

The sheriff says patrol deputies found Hathorn last night at Cedar Grove Community Center in St. Martin. He was in his car that was reported to be stolen from Pascagoula. Deputies also arrested Matthews who was nearby.

Hathorn is charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping. And Matthews is charged with attempted kidnapping.

The two teens are being held without bond. An initial court hearing is pending.