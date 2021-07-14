VANCLEAVE, Miss. --The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is alerting the public that they should not believe any texts or Facebook messages they might receive saying they won the lottery.
According to JCSO, earlier this week, a Vancleave woman sent thousands of dollars to two different addresses to pay taxes on a lottery she never won.
The woman told investigators someone named George sent her a Facebook message that she won and instructed her how and where to pay the taxes.
They advise the public to not fall for these scams or send and money to anyone you do not know.
