MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions campaigning closer to home. The Alabama Senate candidate touring Airbus, and the new Mobile County Emergency Management Agency.
Having experienced the old outdated location, Sessions can appreciate the new Mobile County EMA facility.
From the main staging area to the bunk rooms -- Sessions got a tour of the new state of building.
"This is something we've worked on a long time. The Alabama Delegation did and I worked on it. It's just fabulous to see it here. It's going to do so much better in the case of an emergency. And I gotta tell you it can happen any year," said Sessions.
Playing out on the screens during our interview -- live coverage of President Trump's impeachment trial -- something Sessions believes is politically motivated.
"The evidence is no where close to what you would need to remove a President of the United States... Dually elected by the American people. So many people know that. They promised -- they said they had overwhelming evidence to remove him -- that's not true," said Sessions.
As he campaigns on many of the policies President Trump has advocated, including border security and unfair trade policies -- Sessions says so much more is at stake.
"When he is re-elected -- and I think he will be. When he's re-elected we will have a window of opportunity for one or two years to get some great things done. If it doesn't get done now -- it might not get done. I believe I can hit the ground running. I know the issues, I know the people, I know the senators. I can protect Alabama's interests that we've always worked at. I'm going to work every day to see if we can take advantage of this opportunity," said Sessions.
Sessions is among a crowded field of Republicans vying for the Senate seat. The primary election is March 3rd.
