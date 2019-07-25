Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl took the seat as president of the Mobile County Commission earlier this week.
Carl, who was elected to the District 3 office in 2012, will chair meetings of the Commission, serve on various boards, as well as serve as chief elected official during a declared emergency or disaster in the county.
“I am honored to serve in the role of Commission President,” said Carl “I will continue my efforts to assure that taxpayer money is spent in a wise and conservative manner.”
Carl replaces District 2 Commissioner Connie Hudson in the role of president. At the same time, District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood moved into the position of Commission Vice President.
The presidency is rotated every 16 months, dividing the four-year term between the three elected commissioners.
