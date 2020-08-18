MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Police Department has named Jimmy Byrd as Officer of the Month for July 2020.
Joining the department in 2012, Byrd is currently assigned to the Cyber Response Team. According to police, during the month of July Byrd apprehended several wanted felons, resulting in the clearance of 15 felonies and three misdemeanors and the recovery of three stolen vehicles.
He is praised for providing exceptional service to the City of Mobile and its citizens, which perfectly illustrates his professionalism and dedication to protect and serve. His ability to piece together information and accurately identify people, places and vehicles is remarkable.
Here are a few highlights of Byrd’s accomplishments. They are the result of his own research and hard work, not merely a response to intelligence tips occasionally received.
On July 17, the Financial Crimes Unit requested assistance with identifying a vehicle and the suspect who had used a stolen credit card on numerous occasions. The suspect’s vehicle was quickly identified but it had a switched tag. Byrd used multiple investigative tools to research the switched tag and ultimately was able to identify the female suspect.
Over the next several days, Byrd contacted the addresses and associates of the suspect. He was finally able to determine that she was staying at a homeless camp. On July 29, Byrd located and arrested the suspect and charged her with seven felony counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and one misdemeanor count of theft of property fourth degree.
On July 18, an unknown suspect committed four armed robberies throughout the city, resulting in two carjacked vehicles and two other attempted carjackings. The only digital evidence was some low-resolution video that was sent out to all officers.
Byrd memorized the suspect’s description and started to canvass some areas of interest. On July 23, he observed a suspect leaving the convenience store across from Public Safety Memorial Park. He was identical to the suspect in the video. Byrd detained the suspect and transported him to the Robbery Detail to be interviewed.
All four victims picked the suspect out of a photo lineup. He was charged with four counts of robbery first degree and one felony warrant for possession of a forged instrument with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
That same day, a black Chevy Tahoe was reported stolen from the Trailwood subdivision. Byrd utilized available resources and was able to identify a tan Tahoe with a switched tag that was possibly involved in the theft. After further research, Byrd began to canvass the area of Tanner Williams Road and Snow Road.
On July 30, he observed both vehicles travelling together on Snow Road. Byrd was able to catch up to and stop the tan Tahoe and detained a female suspect. His on-scene interview led to an address where the stolen black Silverado and another stolen black Silverado were located.
Further interview identified the female’s boyfriend as being involved in both thefts. The female suspect was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property first degree and possession of controlled substance. The male suspect received multiple felony warrants.
These incidents serve as an example of Byrd’s consistent work product throughout the year. In addition to the cases Byrd has cleared by himself, he also consistently relays a large amount of valuable information that is crucial in clearing cases to investigators.
