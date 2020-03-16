SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- Spanish Fort has a new police chief and he's coming from MPD.
John Barber is a 23 year veteran of the Mobile Police Department and had risen to the rank of Major, commanding the investigative operations division.
He takes over SFPD from Kenny Hall, who retired last month after being on the job for just three months. David Edgar served as the town's chief for 20 years before stepping down in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.