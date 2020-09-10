Join Mobile firefighters for 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

The public is invited to climb stairs with Mobile Firefighters to honor the first responders who died in the 9/11 attacks.
The memorial stair climb will start at 7:30 a.m. on September 11 at all three Club 4 Fitness locations in Mobile.
In honor of the first responders who climbed the stairs of the World Trade Center towers on 9/11, participants will be challenged to see how many flights of stairs they can climb in 20 minutes.
Donations collected from the event will go to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Firefighter Foundation Fund.
